Alouettes Release Two

June 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions:

Players released

Latavious Brini, (A), LB, Arkansas

Myles Brooks, (A), DB, Louisiana Tech

