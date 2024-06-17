Alouettes Release Two
June 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions:
Players released
Latavious Brini, (A), LB, Arkansas
Myles Brooks, (A), DB, Louisiana Tech
