RoughRiders Name Rojas President/GM

Frisco, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, announced today that Victor Rojas has agreed to terms on a multiyear deal to become the organization's next President & General Manager. In his role, Rojas will oversee all aspects of the team's day-to-day business & ballpark operations and will report directly to Managing Partner & CEO, Chuck Greenberg.

Rojas, 52, joins the RoughRiders after spending the last 11 seasons as the television play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Angels. In addition to his broadcasting duties the last two years, Rojas runs a baseball apparel company (Big Fly Gear - www.bigflygear.com) out of the family's home in Trophy Club, TX. Launched in February 2019, Big Fly Gear creates one-of-a-kind graphics of a person, place and/or moment in baseball history revolving around the home run in order to share stories of the game's history.

Rojas joined the Angels broadcast team prior to the 2010 season after serving as a studio host for the MLB Network since its inception. Before joining MLB Network in late December 2008, Rojas spent five seasons (2004-08) as a member of the Texas Rangers television and radio broadcast teams, calling play-by-play as well as providing analysis. Rojas went to Texas after spending the 2003 season doing both play-by-play and analysis for Arizona Diamondbacks broadcasts.

Said Greenberg, "I am ecstatic that Victor is joining the RoughRiders family as our new President and General Manager. We first got to know one another during my Rangers days, formed a strong connection from the start and have stayed in close contact over the years. As I considered the RoughRiders' future, I wanted someone with a diverse background in Major and Minor League Baseball, exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, a deep knowledge of the Metroplex and that special "X Factor" that makes for a great leader. The more I thought about it, the more all roads led to Victor. At this unique moment for our organization and our community, I could not be more delighted to have lured Victor from the broadcast booth to come home and lead the RoughRiders."

"I'm thrilled Chuck reached out to me in early November to gauge my interest about the position," said Rojas. "The more we spoke, the more I wanted to make the career change. I'm honored the ownership group felt I was the right person to re-start this franchise and lead it to new heights. We are in a big league community and market and Frisco continues to boom...the possibilities are endless."

Prior to breaking into Major League broadcasting with the D-backs, Rojas spent two seasons calling television and radio play-by-play for the Newark Bears of the Atlantic League, where he was also hired as the team's Assistant General Manager before becoming General Manager. He has also worked in the front offices of the Anaheim Piranhas (Arena Football), Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Minor League Baseball) & Florida Panthers (NHL). Additionally, he has also worked on the building management side of the business, working for the operating company of the Panther's arena in Sunrise, FL as well as being on the ground floor of the management company of the Performing Arts Center in Miami, FL prior to groundbreaking.

A former pitcher in the Angels organization, Rojas' career eventually led to coaching. The son of former Major League All-Star and Angels manager Cookie Rojas, Victor was on the Florida Marlins baseball staff in 1993 and served as pitching coach at Rio Grande in the Texas-Louisiana League in 1994. Born in Miami, FL but raised in the Kansas City area, he played his college baseball at the College of the Desert in Palm Springs, California, and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Rojas resides in Trophy Club, Texas with his wife Kim and their two children, Mattingly & Tyler. His oldest daughter (Brianna) & son-in-law (Ryan Sandburg) reside in Southern California are expecting their first child in March.

Rojas will lead a veteran senior management team highlighted by COO Scott Burchett, Chief Business Development Officer Erik Haag and Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services Ross Lansford, who combine for over 50 years of experience with the RoughRiders and minor league baseball.

