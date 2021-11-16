RoughRiders, InTouch Agree on Naming Rights Deal for InTouch Home Run Terrace

November 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and InTouch Credit Union are excited to announce that they have come to terms on a five-year, multi-faceted corporate partnership. The new agreement continues to build on an already strong relationship, which originated in 2009, and will include category exclusivity (credit unions) as well as the naming rights of the hospitality area beyond the left field wall formerly known as the Diamond Deck. Beginning in 2022, the area will be known as the InTouch Home Run Terrace.

"InTouch has been an incredible partner of the Riders since 2009 and we are ecstatic to expand on our relationship," said RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas. "The excitement to not only nurture, but also to grow the partnership was paramount from the start. InTouch's desire to remain committed to the RoughRiders as well as assume the naming rights to one of the main, fan-facing hospitality assets at Riders Field allowed this deal to be consummated quickly. Their commitment to the community and unwavering support of our organization has been nothing short of phenomenal."

"We couldn't be more excited to renew our long-standing relationship with the RoughRiders," said Tim McCoy, InTouch SVP of marketing and eCommerce. "Not only do the RoughRiders provide an outstanding, family-friendly fan experience that we also strive to deliver to our members, but our values closely align, too. We both believe strongly in giving back to the community through volunteerism and support of local, non-profit organizations. We look forward to continuing our relationship as a team sponsor but even more so as a community partner, working together to provide things like college scholarships, donations for area food banks and toys for children during the holidays. We can't wait for the next season to start. Go Riders!"

In addition to the InTouch Home Run Terrace, InTouch will sponsor community elements such as the Riders Classic Golf Tournament, high school baseball games at Riders Field and the Riders scholarship program. Additionally, as part of their strong outreach in North Texas, the InTouch Credit Union Community Team will also attend events throughout the area.

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from November 16, 2021

RoughRiders, InTouch Agree on Naming Rights Deal for InTouch Home Run Terrace - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.