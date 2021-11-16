2021 KJCCC Championship Game Sunday - Garden City vs Hutchinson

Come make history as the first ever football game is about to be played Sunday, November 21st at Riverfront Stadium! Gates open at 12:00, with kick off slated for 1:00pm. You can get your championship tickets here.

It's finally time for the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Football Championship, and it's being hosted right here in Wichita! Eight teams have hustled all season long, with high hopes of taking their talent all the way to Riverfront Stadium for the conference championship game.

While the 2021 season comes to an end for some, Garden City & Hutchinson have secured their spot for the final game. This Sunday you can watch the Garden City Broncbusters take on the Hutchinson Blue Dragons during the conference championship; the first football game ever held at Riverfront Stadium.

Garden City finished 5-2 in their regular season and defeating Butler Community College to make it to the championship. Their opponents, Hutchinson Community College, finished 5-2 in their regular season and defeated Independence Community College to punch their ticket for the championship.

Traveling to Wichita for the game? Be sure to check out the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview Wichita & the Fairfield by Marriott, Downtown Wichita- the preferred hotel partners of the 2021 KJCCC Championship Football game.

