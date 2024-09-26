Roughriders Bring Back Linebacker Zach Philion

September 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Zachary Philion.

Philion (6'1-225) initially joined the Roughriders in August and suited up for one game. He was selected in the seventh round, 58th overall, of CFL draft by the Ottawa REDBLACKS and spent training camp with the Club.

The 25-year-old was a three-year starter at Concordia (2021-23) where he registered 98 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 27 games. Prior to Concordia he played one season at New Mexico Military Institute tallying nine tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

