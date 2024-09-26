Six players fined for previous week's infractions

September 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Toronto defensive lineman Derek Parish has been fined for delivering a low hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Toronto defensive back Robert Priester has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton wide receiver Jevoni Robinson.

Saskatchewan wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Calgary defensive back Demerio Houston.

Ottawa defensive back Adrian Frye has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal returner James Letcher Jr.

Ottawa defensive back Damon Webb has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by forcefully removing the helmet of Montreal running back Jeshrun Antwi and throwing it.

Ottawa linebacker James Peter has been fined for delivering an illegal block on Montreal fullback Alexandre Gagné.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.