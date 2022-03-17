RoughRiders, Baylor Scott & White Health Agree on Sponsorship Deal

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and Baylor Scott & White Health are excited to announce that they have come to terms on an expansive, multi-year sponsorship deal. The new agreement continues to build on an already strong relationship and includes the naming rights of the Founders Club sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health at Riders Field as well as being the presenting sponsor of all Copa de la Diversión games in 2022.

"Baylor Scott & White Health is at the top of its field and the Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce this sponsorship today," said Victor Rojas, RoughRiders President & General Manager. "Today's announcement is a testament to Baylor Scott & White Health's leadership and vision. While the focal point of the sponsorship includes the naming rights of our Founders Club on the 2nd level as well as exclusivity in the health category, there are also several promotions and activations that make this agreement all-encompassing and further the bond between both organizations as community partners."

In addition to the Founders Club sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health, they will host gender reveals at the ballpark and will also have naming rights to the first aid area at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

