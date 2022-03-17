Amarillo Sod Poodles Announce Addition of Steam Team Stat Zone Ahead of 2022 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Amarillo Steam Team are excited to add to the Sod Poodles fan experience with the brand new Steam Team Stat Zone. After being named Ballpark Digest's Double-A Ballpark of the Year in 2019, the Sod Poodles have continued to look for ways to add to one of the best experiences in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Steam Team Stat Zone is made up of three large digital signage displays located directly behind home plate on HODGETOWN's concourse. The two displays mounted on the columns are 85-inch display screens while the center TV is 65-inches.

"Showing support for our local community has always been a core value for Steam Team," said Amarillo Steam Team Owners Landon and Lauren Shaw. "The Stat Zone is an exciting new addition to the ballpark, and we are proud to play such a big role in continuing to expand and improve the Sod Poodles fan experience."

Fans will find information such as starting lineups, player spotlights, team and league statistical leaders, news regarding other Arizona Diamondbacks affiliates, recent team player moves, top prospects, game information, and much more. The Sod Poodles will continue to add customized information throughout the year that will be beneficial to all guests who come to a game or event at the ballpark.

"HODGETOWN was built with many other fan-first components and features in mind, and we will always look for new and exciting ways to provide an amazing experience for our fans," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "One thing we know about the people in our community is that they are extremely engaged and involved when they come out to a game or event. From our biggest baseball fanatics to someone who has never been to a game before, the Stat Zone will have exciting and useful information about the teams, players, and coaches they will see on the field this season."

The Steam Team Stat Zone will be shown off with full capabilities starting on April 8 when the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics start a three-game weekend series to open the 2022 season at HODGETOWN. All single-game tickets are now on sale through the Sod Poodles team website (www.sodpoodles.com) or by visiting the stadium Box Office at 715 S. Buchanan St in downtown Amarillo. Fans can also purchase tickets to any of the 69 home games during the 2022 season over the phone by calling (806) 803-7762.

