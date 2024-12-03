RoughRiders Announce 2024 CoServ Coat Drive at Riders Field

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders will host the CoServ Coat Drive at Riders Field from Monday, December 2nd through Wednesday, December 18th. The drive will benefit Frisco Family Services.

Donors can drop off new or lightly used coats at the Frisco RoughRiders Admin Office on the corner of Diamond Drive and Texas Rangers Drive. Each donor will receive four (4) tickets for Sunday, April 6th with their donation, while supplies last.

"Once again, we're excited to partner with CoServ to provide for those in need," RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett said. "Both CoServ and Frisco Family Services do so much for our community and we are honored to be partnered with such excellent organizations."

Frisco Family Services has been a vital part of the Frisco community since 1994. They strive to help those who are facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency in the Frisco area.

"This meaningful community partnership will help ensure that seniors and families in our community can keep warm as the cooler weather approaches," Frisco Family Services Executive Director Nicole Bursey said. "We are so thankful for this incredible partnership."

