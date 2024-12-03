Give the Gift That Keeps on Giving this Holiday Season with a Sod Poodles Ticket Membership

December 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - This holiday season, gift your loved one's unforgettable memories with a Sod Poodles ticket membership. Whether they're fans of the spectacular Fireworks Nights, thrilling summer games, or the best promotional nights, there's a perfect package for everyone.

Sod Poodles Ticket Packages:

The Soddies Summer Fun Plan (18-Game Plan) : Back by popular demand, this plan offers 18 games featuring the best promotional nights of the summer. With three affordable options, fans can enjoy the same great seats for every game, making it the perfect gift for dedicated supporters.

Prime-9 Package (9- Game Plan) : This option is perfect for those who want to experience the excitement of nine of the biggest promotional nights of the season.

Fireworks Package (5-Game Plan) : Celebrate in style with five of the most spectacular Friday Night Fireworks events of the season.

HODGETOWN is Amarillo's community gathering place and the creation of these smaller and unique ticket packages is a strong example of why our affordability is recognized year after year, and a testament to our commitment to providing the best overall fan experience," said Tony Ensor, President, & General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. "We love offering this deal during the holiday season so fans can treat their loved ones, or themselves, to the great gift of baseball at an affordable cost."

How it Works:

Fans can purchase these ticket plans online now at sodpoodles.com, or visit the Sod Poodles Box Office. For questions fans may also call the Box Office at (806) 803-9547 or email us at tickets@sodpoodles.com. The Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.