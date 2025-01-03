Sports stats



United States Hockey League

Rosters Announced for 2025 Chipotle All-American Game

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video


Each year, the game showcases the best NHL draft-eligible American talent in the USHL. Since its inception in 2012, the Chipotle All-American Game has featured 321 NHL draft picks and 70 first-round selections. This season's game will include a pair of NHL Central Scouting A-rated skaters: Will Moore (NTDP) and Charlie Tretheway (NTDP), as well as several B-rated skaters, including Ben Kevan (Des Moines Buccaneers), Jacob Rombach (Lincoln Stars) and Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols).
