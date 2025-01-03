Rosters Announced for 2025 Chipotle All-American Game

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Each year, the game showcases the best NHL draft-eligible American talent in the USHL. Since its inception in 2012, the Chipotle All-American Game has featured 321 NHL draft picks and 70 first-round selections. This season's game will include a pair of NHL Central Scouting A-rated skaters: Will Moore (NTDP) and Charlie Tretheway (NTDP), as well as several B-rated skaters, including Ben Kevan (Des Moines Buccaneers), Jacob Rombach (Lincoln Stars) and Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols).

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Open Weekend Set with Phantoms - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.