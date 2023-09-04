Ross Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Ben Ross has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to double-A Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with two on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins its final six-game series of the regular season in Wisconsin Tuesday at 6:40.

