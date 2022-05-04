Roskam and Flynn Signed by Mariners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Seattle Mariners have signed Grand Junction Rockies infielder Luke Roskam and RHP Micheal Flynn to minor-league contracts.

Luke Roskam joined the GJ Rockies in 2021 following a five-year college career at the University of Nebraska. Upon his arrival in Grand Junction, Roskam's impact was immediate, homering on the first pitch of his professional career. The first baseman finished his first game with two homers and two walks in four plate appearances, a stat line that encapsulates his time in Grand Junction. Despite only playing 69 games, Roskam placed 3rd on the Rockies in walks and fourth in home runs.

"This [opportunity] is something I've been dreaming of and working hard for," Roskam said.

Mainly spending his time at first base with Grand Junction, Roskam played both catcher and third base throughout his college career.

He values his time in Grand Junction, even if making a pit stop in independent ball before the minor leagues wasn't how he envisioned his career beginning.

"Grand Junction was awesome for me. I got to get a taste of the pro-environment," Roskam said. "Honestly, it isn't the path everyone envisions, but everyone's path is different. I only can control my work ethic, my focus, and my dreams and working to achieve those. "

A former 6th-round draft choice of the Pittsburg Pirates, Michael Flynn joined the Grand Junction Rockies to start the 2021 season. The University of Arizona graduate began the year as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen. He showed flashes of excellence, striking out 51 batters in 45.2 innings, but an inability to work effectively deep into games and injury hindered his overall stat line.

"It's been a long road, lots of ups and downs," Flynn said. "Long story short, I couldn't be more grateful for another chance at it."

Flynn credits Rockies' former pitching coach, now manager Bobby Jenks, with helping him develop to where he is today.

"Bobby's probably been the biggest help to me in my pitching career more than anybody else," Flynn said. "Honestly, probably the best thing I could ask for."

The stuff is clearly there for Flynn, who features a lively fastball, changeup, curveball and a new cutter. The right-hander will look to build on his potential with the Mariners Organization.

The Grand Junction Rockies wish Luke and Michael all the best in their baseball careers and beyond.

