Roses Host Toronto Thursday

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







The Montréal Roses return home on Thursday at Stade Boréale to host AFC Toronto, in the first meeting between the two clubs in Montreal this season.

MATCH DETAILS

Thursday, July 23, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Stade Boréale, Laval

Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets

BROADCAST

CBC Gem, RDS, NSL YouTube channel

STORYLINES

The Roses (7-2-3, 24 points) return home on a three-game winning run. Second in the table, they trail league-leading Ottawa Rapid FC by four points.

The match could mark Mimi Alidou's debut with the Roses. The Canadian international, eligible since July 20, returns to play in front of her home city after a decorated career in Europe and the United States.

Montreal have the best defence in the NSL, having conceded just 11 goals in 12 matches, and the league's second-best goal differential (+13).

This is the first meeting of the season between the clubs at Stade Boréale. The first two, played in Toronto, produced a 1-0 Roses win (May 10, BMO Field) and a 1-1 draw (June 13, York Lions Stadium).

AFC Toronto, fourth in the table (4-4-3, 15 points), arrive on a two-game losing run. They lean on Lauren Rowe, tied for third in the NSL scoring chart with five goals.







Northern Super League Stories from July 23, 2026

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