Calgary Wild FC Bolsters Coaching Staff with Addition of Aussie Kory Babington

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY- Just three weeks after taking the reins as Calgary Wild FC's head coach, Leah Blayney is starting to put the pieces in place to build a championship-calibre program with the addition of highly respected Australian coach Kory Babington to her coaching staff.

Babington brings extensive experience across the professional and international game with him to Calgary with more than a decade of high-performance coaching experience in both the men's and women's game. He joins Calgary Wild FC after serving as head coach of an A-League Women club in 2025, while also leading the Westfields Sports High Program as Program Director.

"The chance to work professionally abroad for a club that is serious about its women's team, invests heavily in its program and competes in a league with huge potential was an opportunity I had to explore," said Babington. "I've enjoyed a long professional relationship with Leah, and the opportunity to work alongside her again is incredibly exciting. She is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game, and I'm looking forward to helping build something special here in Calgary."

Babington and Blayney have worked together since 2015 across several elite Australian football programs, playing key roles in developing many of the country's top male and female players.

His impressive résumé also includes serving as assistant coach with Australia's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup team and AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup squad in 2024, while leading the Future Matildas Pathway Program as head coach from 2023-25.

"Kory is an excellent signing for us and will complement an already strong coaching staff," said Blayney. "We've worked together for many years across a number of elite programs and national team environments. He is not only a high-quality coach but also an incredible person. Bringing someone of Kory's calibre to Calgary is a massive coup for both our Club and me as we continue building this program."

The addition of Babington further demonstrates Calgary Wild FC's commitment to investing in high-performance leadership as the club looks to establish itself among the top teams in the Northern Super League.







Northern Super League Stories from July 23, 2026

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