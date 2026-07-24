Roses Fall As Winning Run Comes To An End

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses lost 2-0 to AFC Toronto on Thursday night at Stade Boréale, bringing a three-game winning run to an end. Despite clearly controlling the ball and the loud backing of their supporters, the Roses could not find a way to turn possession into clear chances. Montreal (7-3-3, 24 points) are back in action next Wednesday in Vancouver, before returning to their supporters on Friday, August 7; tickets are on sale at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

The evening had started well, with Mimi Alidou making her debut with the Roses. The Montrealer started in midfield before being replaced in the 58th minute, to an ovation from the supporters.

The first half finished goalless, but also without much attacking clarity at either end. Toronto opened the scoring immediately after the break, in the 49th minute, through Lauren Rowe. Montreal pushed to get back into the match without ever seriously troubling the visiting goalkeeper.

The match turned for good in the 73rd minute, when Chloe Minas picked up a second yellow card. A minute later, Kaylee Hunter doubled Toronto's lead.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Toronto 40% - Montreal 60%

Shots: 8 for Toronto (4 on target) - 12 for Montreal (3 on target)

Completed passes: 310 for Toronto - 463 for Montreal

Corners: 7 for Toronto - 5 for Montreal

Yellow cards: 4 for Toronto - 2 for Montreal (1 red)

Venue: Stade Boréale

Referee: Sheila Couture

Assistant Referees: Melissa Snedden, Natalie Berry

"Tonight, we lost this match. We had the ball, we had the territory, but we weren't sharp enough in the final third, and we punished ourselves. We have a good team, we've shown that over the last few weeks, and it's on us to respond in the next match." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach.

The Roses hit the road to face Vancouver Rise FC on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 p.m. They then return home on Friday, August 7 to host Halifax Tides.

Tickets for upcoming home matches are on sale now from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from July 23, 2026

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