Calgary Wild FC Falls to League-Leading Ottawa on Dog Days of Summer Match

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY- Calgary Wild FC pushed league-leading Ottawa Rapid FC to the final whistle but dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision on a sweltering Dog Days of Summer evening at McMahon Stadium on Tuesday.

Calgary created several quality scoring opportunities but was only able to put one of their three shots on target past Ottawa goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais.

"I'm a competitor so I always want to come away with a win. That's important to me, but we are asking a group of players to apply tactical information in a short amount of time so I'm very pleased with the group's receptiveness to what we are trying to do," said Leah Blayney, head coach, Calgary Wild FC, who joined the Club last week. "I'm going to say the same thing for a little while. We are just concerned with making those little improvements game-by-game. The bigger picture of this is we are getting better each game."

The first-place Rapid (10-2-1) opened the scoring in the 36th minute when midfielder Keera Melenhorst finished off a three-on-one rush to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Wild FC goalkeeper Katelin Talbert kept her side within striking distance with a spectacular save in the 42nd minute, denying Ottawa from close range to send the match into the break at 1-0.

The Wild came out with renewed energy in the second half and threatened early. In the 50th minute, Kahli Johnson capped off a fantastic team move initiated by Grace Stordy when she eventually got her head on a goalmouth feed by Mya Jones to tie the match.

"You always want to be around that post waiting. Mya and I play together really well so I was hoping she knew I was going to be there. She put a great ball in and all I had to do was jump up and get my head on it, so it was a good goal," said Johnson. "We are really just trying to be proud of our performances and implement what we are learning from Leah. We do want to get the positive results, but I think we can be proud of how we conducted ourselves out there."

Johnson was again inches away from leveling the score in the 62nd minute, forcing Dagenais into another key save on a point-blank opportunity.

"I'm pleased with our response at half time. We came out with energy and had the momentum in the second half," added Blayney. "I'm learning this is a resilient group of players that can take information and try to apply it tactically."

Ottawa held off the charge by the Wild Rose province, striking the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute when substitute Johanne Fridlund found space inside the penalty area to bury the eventual game-winning goal.

Despite the result, Calgary continued to press until the final whistle, generating chances throughout the second half in front of the home crowd.

"Every game in this league is competitive and going to be hard. When things are hard your character shows, and this group came out with good energy and showed us tonight they are resilient," said Blayney.

Calgary Wild FC now heads east for its next Northern Super League matchup against AFC Toronto on Tuesday, July 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MDT.

Video Highlights of Match 12 vs Ottawa Rapid FC Media can access video highlights from the opening match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague

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Northern Super League Stories from July 23, 2026

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