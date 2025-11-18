Rookies Week: Saniya Rivers at No. 7

Published on November 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







No. 7 comes from DEEP

The triple that set the Sun record for most 3PM in a single szn (42) came in emphatic fashion, as Saniya Rivers beat the halftime buzzer back on September 8, vs ATL!

#WNBARookiesWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.