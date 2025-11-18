Rookies Week: Saniya Rivers at No. 7
Published on November 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
No. 7 comes from DEEP
The triple that set the Sun record for most 3PM in a single szn (42) came in emphatic fashion, as Saniya Rivers beat the halftime buzzer back on September 8, vs ATL!
#WNBARookiesWeek
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
