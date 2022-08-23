Rookies Takats and Stephens Join Prowlers

The Prowlers have announced that forward Tristan Takats and goaltender Bailey Stephens have been added to the roster for the upcoming season. Both will begin their professional careers in 2022-23.

Takats played in 39 games last season with the Superior International Junior Hockey League's Dryden GM Ice Dogs. He scored 27 goals, good for fourth in the league, and put up 54 points which ranked sixth in the SIJHL.

"[Takats is] coming off of an incredibly successful junior career," said Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham. "He's a very skilled player who also brings a physical presence to the lineup which we have lacked the last few seasons. I'm excited to see what he can bring to the organization."

Takats joined the SIJHL in 2020-21 but only played in four games that year. He spent the previous three seasons in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

"I am excited to join [the Prowlers]," Takats said. "I think I will come in and make a physical presence and help put us in the best situation possible to win games."

Stephens has spent the last five years with Missouri State University in the ACHA. In 2021-22, he appeared in 19 games and finished 10-5-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He led the Bears to a second-place finish in the Western Collegiate Hockey League and an appearance in the ACHA National Championships.

"Stephens is a goaltender who is coming off a great college career where he had very good numbers," Graham said. "Consistent and solid goaltending is a must at this level. I'm excited to get him in to camp and watch him compete."

Over his time at Missouri State, Stephens compiled 94 appearances with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Before college, the 25-year-old made stops in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Maritime Junior Hockey League and Western States Hockey League.

"I'm excited to be joining the Prowlers this season," Stephens said. "[I'm] looking forward to getting there and meeting the coaches, players and the great fans of Port Huron. The season can't get started soon enough."

The two rookies will get their first taste of the McMorran Place crowd at the Prowlers' home opener which is now Oct. 14 against the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

