Rookie Defenseman Grant Frederic Turns Pro with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Grant Frederic to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Frederic, 25, joins the Thunder following his senior season at Miami University (Ohio). The St. Louis, MO native skated in 72 games with the Redhawks and gathered 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) over his four-year collegiate career.

Prior to attending college, Frederic spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League playing for the Green Bay Gamblers, serving as an assistant captain during his final season. In 118 games, the 6-foot-3, 201-pounder recorded 27 points (8 goals, 9 assists) and racked up 208 penalty minutes. Before his two-year stint in the USHL, Frederic appeared in 54 games for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League, collecting eight points and registering 121 PIMs.

