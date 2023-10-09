Ronel Blanco Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for September

SUGAR LAND, TX - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that RHP Ronel Blanco has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for September. [?Folder icon] Highlight's of Blanco's month can be found here.

Across four starts in the month, Blanco went 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA, giving up just two runs over 22.0 innings. The righty struck out 27 batters and held opponents to a .111 batting average against, surrendering only eight hits and recording a 0.95 WHIP. His 0.82 ERA led the Pacific Coast League in September, the only ERA among qualified pitchers under 2.00, and he also led the league in strikeouts, batting average against and WHIP, was tied for the league lead in wins and finished fifth in innings pitched.

This is the first Pitcher of the Month honor for Blanco in his career. The 30-year-old was also named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 18-24 after hurling 6.0 shutout innings on September 23 against El Paso. Blanco ended his season on a 19.0 inning scoreless streak that started on September 6, and he turned in three straight scoreless outings to conclude the year.

Blanco's Pitcher of the Month honor is the fourth all-time Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month award for a Space Cowboys' hurler, joining RHP Brett Conine (May, 2021), RHP JP France (July, 2021) and RHP Peter Solomon (July, 2022).

