Game Times for 2024 Space Cowboys Games Announced

October 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys







SUGAR LAND, TX - Game times for the entire 2024 Sugar Land Space Cowboys schedule, home and away, have been announced. As they did in 2024, the Space Cowboys will play 75 home games and 75 road games as part of their 150-game schedule in the Pacific Coast League.

The home schedule features three Wednesday day games, with an 11:05 am Central Time first pitch on Wednesday, April 3 against Las Vegas and Wednesday, May 8 versus Oklahoma City. The other Wednesday day game will come on July 10 at 12:05 pm Central against the Las Vegas Aviators. Prior to two of the Wednesday day games in 2024 at Constellation Field, the Space Cowboys will have a 6:05 pm CT first pitch on April 2 and May 7. From the start of the season up to Memorial Day Weekend, most Tuesday through Thursday games will start at 6:35 pm Central.

Throughout the home schedule, all Friday games at Constellation Field will have a 7:05 pm Central. First pitch. The first four Saturday games at home for Sugar Land will start at 6:05 pm on April 6, April 20, May 11 and May 25 with a 2:05 pm Central first pitch on three Sundays, April 7, April 21 and May 12.

After Memorial Day weekend, most Space Cowboys' games will begin at 7:05 pm Central on Tuesday through Saturday, with Sunday games moving back to 6:35 pm Central starting on June 16. The Space Cowboys will conclude their home schedule on Sunday, September 15 with a 2:05 pm Central Time start against Reno. The full 2024 schedule for the Space Cowboys can be found here and full-season and partial season ticket plans are available for purchase online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Tickets.

