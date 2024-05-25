Ronaldinho and Kaka to Star in Celebrity Match at Toyota Arena

Los Angeles, Calif. - Ronaldinho and Kaka, two of the greatest soccer legends to ever play the game are coming to Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif. on June 16 at 4pm PDT. In a thrilling initiative to amplify the appeal and global reach of indoor soccer, Culture By Futbol will host a celebrity soccer match, "the Game of Legends MASL Style." This event merges iconic soccer legends with influential figures to ignite cultural growth and captivate a global audience.

The Game of Legends MASL Style spotlights Ronaldinho, a World Cup Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona icon, alongside Kaka, a fellow World Cup Ballon d'Or recipient and AC Milan legend. This emphasizes the league's commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment and competitive sports.

Fueling the rivalry, KidSuper FC and Culture By MoAliFC vie to assemble the ultimate team of legends, promising not only a clash of soccer titans like Ronaldinho and Kaka but also featuring personalities from comedy, boxing, skating, music, magic, fashion, and others alike. This curated mix of talent underlines the event's broad appeal and its potential to trend globally.

At the heart of this event is the storied connection between Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho and artistic fashion designer KidSuper. Their collaboration transcended traditional boundaries when Ronaldinho was featured in KidSuper's Paris Fashion Week runway show, symbolizing the potent blend of sport and fashion.

The dynamic is countered by MoAliFC, spearheaded by soccer maestro Kaka, who was recently joined by MoAliFC to headline initiatives with UEFA Champions League. MoAliFC's strategic insights are mirrored in his approach to assembling a formidable squad, emphasizing the profound impact of integrating sports with top legendary talents.

"The Game of Legends MASL Style is more than just a soccer match; it's a visionary project meant to catapult indoor soccer into a new era," said Yuri Moreira, CEO of Culture By Futbol. "With the participation of icons like Ronaldinho, Kaka, KidSuper, MoAliFC and their intersection with other legendary figures, we are crafting a narrative that's as compelling in action as it is in story, ready to capture fans around the world."

Jeff Burum, president of the MASL Executive Committee, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Culture By Futbol to bring this spectacular event to life. The presence of icons like Ronaldinho and Kaka not only enhances the game's excitement but also shines a spotlight on the growth potential of MASL. This event is a testament to our league's capacity to integrate top-tier talent with thrilling, fast-paced soccer action."

Scheduled for 4pm on June 16, 2024, at the Toyota Arena, and LIVE on beIN Sports, The Game of Legends MASL Style promises to blend high-intensity soccer with high-profile entertainment, showcasing the MASL as never before. Buy tickets and follow @TheGameofLegends.co on Instagram for a chance to win a meet and greet with Ronaldinho, Kaka, KidSuper, and MoAliFC.

For tickets and exclusive content, visit www.TheGameoflegends.co, follow @TheGameofLegends.co on social media, buy tickets on Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0900609DB526363C, or watch live on beIN Sports.

