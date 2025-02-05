Ron Jackson Insurance Partners with Growlers for 12 Straight Season

February 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers announce a continued partnership with Ron Jackson Insurance Agency for the 2025 season. This marks the 12th consecutive year of collaboration between the two organizations as Ron Jackson joined as a Founding Partner ahead of the 2014 Inaugural season.

Through this partnership, Ron Jackson Insurance Agency will serve as the presenting partner of the Growlers' Non-Profit of the Night. Each night a local non-profit from the greater-Kalamazoo area is selected to be the recipient of the team's 50/50 Raffle, Miracle Minute or other tabling opportunities.

This is largely thanks to the Ron Jackson Agency Giving Project - an initiative that started in 2014 where $1,000 is donated every month to a local non-profit organization that creates a stronger community.

"Ron Jackson Insurance started partnering with The Growlers from their inception. Our historic ties with baseball made us a community match. Community is what The Growlers represent," said President, Jennifer Jackson. "Being partners with The Growlers, means having support at the ready for anything we imagine. Porter helps us welcome new employees, The Growlers team helped us celebrate sixty years in business by sharing interns, inflatables, a dunk tank, and more for our customer party. We have shown free community movies at the ballpark. They promote our Community Giving Project. The list of support and camaraderie is endless. Partnering with the Growlers is productive, intentional, and FUN."

Fans will also find the Ron Jackson Agency Dugout Club private suite area can also be found in Homer Stryker Field. The area that fits up to 30 people receives as an all-inclusive buffet, five premium drinks per adult, seats closest to the action and dedicated wait staff.

Fans do not have to look through typical obstructed-view netting in the Ron Jackson Agency Dugout Club. The Growlers team installed glass panes that fans can see right through behind home plate - the same glass panes that NHL hockey teams use.

The Ron Jackson Agency Dugout Club is 70% sold out for the 2025 season. Fans can learn more and book any private area at Homer Stryker Field at growlersbaseball.com.

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy. The full promotional schedule and theme nights will be released in Spring 2025.

To guarantee the comfortable box seats at the top theme nights, fans are encouraged to secure a Meijer 5-Game Miniplan. The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025.

Ron Jackson Insurance Agency was founded in 1962 and is now completing three generations of Jackson family members providing insurance to people in the greater-Kalamazoo area.

