Adrian Beltre Jr. to Play for MoonDogs

February 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome spark player, Adrian Beltre Jr to the Team for the 2025 season! Beltre will join the dog squad from the University of San Diego following his spring freshman season.

Beltre ended his high school career at Maranatha High School in Pasadena CA, where he would bring a lot of talent to an uber-talented team. He brought many talents as he could play offensively and defensively for his high school squad, playing shortstop and pitching. Beltre would end his high school career with a batting average of .312, 29 hits, 18 RBIs, 26 runs, and an on-base percentage of .404. As a returner to the squad, the coaching staff was looking forward to having him for his senior season. "Pitching and defense will be a big strength for us. We will take care of the baseball and our pitchers will do a great job of challenging hitters."

Adrian Beltre Jr also recently got the honor of being the 2025 Perfect Game Preseason WCC Freshman of the Year.

Coach Danny Kneeland is excited to have Beltre on the squad this summer and to see what he can bring to the diamond. "He is uber-talented, no question about it. He can pitch, hit, and play the infield. Beltre also processes great energy".

Beltre's feelings are reciprocated as he is looking forward to expanding his career. "I'm extremely excited for this upcoming season and for the beginning of my collegiate baseball career! I'm looking forward to the summer and getting the chance to play for the MoonDogs, I've heard nothing but the best, and I'm excited to get going in Mankato!".

If you want to see Beltre and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

