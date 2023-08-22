Romero, de Paula Lead Quakes to Big Win
August 22, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes' return to LoanMart Field was an impressive one on Tuesday night, as they slammed the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 10-1 in the opening game of the six-game home stand.
Josue De Paula had a game-high four hits and Christian Romero fired five shutout innings, as the Quakes won for the second straight game overall.
Jesus Galiz, who finished with a pair of RBI singles on the night, put Rancho on the board in the first, as his first hit brought in De Paula to make it 1-0.
Rayne Doncon, who collected three hits, blasted a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th of the year to make it 2-0 against Storm starter Miguel Mendez (2-3).
Romero (6-2) set a new career-high with seven strikeouts over his five innings, allowing just two hits.
The Quakes broke it open with six in the sixth, taking a commanding 8-0 lead. Wilman Diaz, Sam Mongelli and De Paula all had run-scoring hits in the inning.
Rancho (22-27, 61-54) will look for a third straight win on Wednesday night, sending Jared Karros (2-4) to the mound against Storm right-hander Jose Reyes (0-2) at 6:30pm.
