Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies hold a 5-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 18 contests to go (six vs. one another). Grizzlies RHP Gabriel Barbosa and Ports RHP Tzu-Chen Sha are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

8/22 (Tuesday, August 22) - $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

WHERE DO WE STAND AFTER SUNDAY: The Fresno Grizzlies (68-46, 32-16) fell to the Modesto Nuts (61-53, 27-21) 7-2 Sunday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno dropped to 32-16 (.667) in the second half, 35-17 (.673) in their last 52 games and 45-20 (.692) in their last 65 contests. The clubs split the six games for the third time in four series this season. The Grizzlies hold a five-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 18 contests to go (six versus one another). Bryant Betancourt launched a two-run wallop in the loss. It was his second clout of the season. Skyler Messinger lengthened his hit streak to eight games after a double and single. Jake Snider and Jesus Bugarin swatted doubles while Cole Carrigg pushed his hit streak to five games. Carrigg batted .522 with a 1.413 OPS in his first series with Fresno. Robinson Hernandez followed Jake Madden with five and one-third frames of two-run ball, the most innings by a Grizzlies reliever in 2023. Hernandez permitted six hits and no walks while punching out five.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 57-21 all-time (14-10 this year) against the Ports with a 30-6 all-time record (8-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

CARRIGG BREAKS FRANCHISE RECORD IN TRIPLES: Rockies #11 prospect and Modesto native Cole Carrigg stole the spotlight with a franchise-breaking evening on Saturday, August 19. The 21-year-old Carrigg laced three triples, the most in a single-game by an individual batter in the franchise's (Grizzlies) 25-year history. Jesus Bugarin was the most recent holder of the record (with two), done on May 19, 2023, also at Modesto. Carrigg's first two triples led off the first and third innings while his final one came in the eighth. He finished with a career-high four hits and his third stolen base with Fresno.

WELCOME TO GROWLIFORNIA: The Grizzlies made a few transactions last Tuesday prior to their game against the Modesto Nuts. Fresno added 2023 draft picks SS/CF/C Cole Carrigg (CB-B) and INF Kyle Karros (5th) to their lineup, the 2nd and 3rd 2023 Rockies selected players to join a team above rookie ball (Seth Halvorsen, 7th, High-A Spokane). Carrigg, ranked as the Rockies #11 prospect, was a standout at San Diego State. The Turlock High School product and Modesto native had scouts wowed with his arm, ability to play multiple positions, speed and plate awareness from both sides. Karros, ranked as the Rockies #26 prospect, was a star at UCLA. The son of former Dodgers big leaguer, Eric and brother to Dodgers pitching prospect, Jared (currently at Rancho Cucamonga); Kyle is the real deal in terms of power and size. Welcome to Growlifornia!

WELP...: The California League Player of the Week for the past three weeks and four of the last five weeks faced the Grizzlies during their outstanding series. OF Lazaro Montes, INF Josh Hood (both Modesto), INF Wilman Diaz (Rancho Cucamonga) and OF P.J. Hilson (San Jose) have won the award thanks to Fresno pitching.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky (10-6, win) tossed five scoreless frames, allowing four hits and one walk while punching out seven on Wednesday, August 16 at Modesto. Prosecky retired the final nine batters he faced, lowering his ERA to a California League-best 2.89. In his last six starts, Prosecky is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA (32.2 IP, 22 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 42 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in six consecutive outings and nine of his last 10 starts. He has five shutout starts and has won one California League Pitcher of the Week in that span as well.

BARBOSA ON THE BUMP: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Gabriel Barbosa. The 21-year-old is considered to have the Best Control in the Colorado system according to Baseball America (201.2 IP, 34 BB). You can read more about the Brazilian native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 16 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 23 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 34 games this season, spanning 41.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued four walks while striking out 53.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 52 of the Grizzlies 114 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (46%). Fresno is 22-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 33-19 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (228 runs of 644 total runs). This has culminated into 17 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 22-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (27-15), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (17-13), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 23, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-5, 5.53) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (10-6, 2.89)

AUGUST 24, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Luis Carrasco (4-6, 5.17) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (8-5, 5.90)

AUGUST 25, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Luis Morales (0-3, 2.92) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-4, 4.69)

AUGUST 26, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Alejandro Manzano (0-0, 2.25) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (6-2, 4.60)

Transactions:

8/22: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/22: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/15: C/SS/CF Cole Carrigg: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: INF Kyle Karros: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: C Jesus Ordonez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

8/23 (Wednesday, August 23) - What A Deal Wednesday

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/24 (Thursday, August 24) - Tioga Thursdays and Fresno State Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: Fresno State Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/25 (Friday, August 25) - Touch-A-Truck, Presented by Golden State Peterbilt, LEGO DREAMZZZ, Presented by LEGO, and Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Toyota.

Promotion: Touch-A-Truck, Presented by Golden State Peterbilt - Come See Various Big Tucks and Utility Vehicles!

Promotion: LEGO DREAMZzz, Presented by Lego - Free Lego Set to first 500 kids at the Make-and-Take Booth Above Section 121 (not a Guaranteed Giveaway)!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/26 (Saturday, August 26) - Fulton Street Party Feat. Lowriders de Fresno! Grizzlies Black Hat Giveaway!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Grizzlies Black Hat Giveaway- First 1,500 fans!

Promotion: Lowriders Night and Fulton Street Party! Come Enjoy Downtown Fresno During the Day and Watch the Lowriders Come Back!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/27 (Sunday, August 27) - Chukchansi Heritage Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,

Save Mart Sundays & Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Chukchansi Heritage Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold & Resort Casino! Chukchansi Celebrations of their Community!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Kids Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

