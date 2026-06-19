Thach Drives Grizzlies, Fresno Extends Win Streak to 5 While Closing First Half

Published on June 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Tanner Thach continued his remarkable season Thursday night, driving in five runs as the Fresno Grizzlies rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers closing the first half at Chukchansi Park.

Behind another dominant offensive performance from the middle of the order and a season-high 15 strikeouts from Fresno pitching, the Grizzlies improved to 36-30 overall and secured their third consecutive victory.

Fresno has now won the first three games of the six-game series and moved six games above .500 for the first time since May 28th.

The Grizzlies wasted little time taking control.

After Roldy Brito worked a two-out walk in the first inning, Thach launched a two-run homer to right-center field. The blast was his 11th home run of the season and immediately gave Fresno a 2-0 advantage.

Riley Kelly turned that early lead into a comfortable evening.

The right-hander delivered one of his sharpest outings of the year, striking out eight across 4.2 scoreless innings. Kelly scattered just three hits and worked around three walks before departing with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Manuel Olivares entered in relief and delivered perhaps the most important pitch of the night. With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, Olivares induced a groundout from Aiden Taurek to end the threat and preserve Fresno's five-run lead.

The right-hander would go on to earn his fourth victory of the season.

The Grizzlies expanded their lead in the fourth inning.

Brito opened the rally with a bunt single and promptly stole second. Thach followed with an RBI single before Wilder Dalis ripped a double into left field.

After a strikeout, Ashly Andujar delivered the biggest hit of the inning, lining a two-run single to center to score both runners and extend the advantage to 5-0.

Fresno added two more runs in the fifth.

Adael Amador doubled for his first hit with the Grizzlies since 2022 before Thach lined another RBI double into left field. Dalis followed with a run-scoring single to right, capping a four-hit inning and pushing the lead to 7-0.

Thach finished 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs scored and five RBI.

The California League active batting leader raised his average to .355 and increased his league-leading RBI total to 68.

Seven of Fresno's eight runs either scored on or were driven in by the Grizzlies first baseman.

Dalis continued his recent surge at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Brito reached base three times, scored twice and stole his 11th base of the season, while Andujar collected two hits and drove in two runs. Fresno totaled 11 hits and went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

After Inland Empire finally broke through in the seventh on Korbyn Dickerson's RBI double, Fresno immediately answered. Reyes singled, Brito doubled and Thach added another RBI on a groundout to restore the seven-run cushion at 8-1.

Olivares dominated in relief after escaping the fifth-inning jam. The right-hander struck out five over 3.1 innings while allowing just one run and three hits.

Combined with Kelly's eight strikeouts and the debuting Luke Hansel's two punchouts in the ninth, Fresno pitchers struck out 15 batters for the second consecutive night.

The 66ers managed a solo homer from Estevan Moreno in the ninth, but Hansel retired the next three hitters to finish off the victory. Inland Empire went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners on base.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 36-30 overall and guaranteed at least a series split with three games remaining.

Fresno will look to continue its winning streak as they open the second half Friday night as the series continues at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies will turn to Angel Jimenez for the 7:05pm first pitch on Fresno Tigers Tribute Night, honoring the 1946 Negro League team. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free replica Tigers adjustable cap.







California League Stories from June 19, 2026

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