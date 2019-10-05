Romero and Mazzilli Help Flock Force Decisive Game Five

October 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Sugar Land, Texas.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Constellation Field in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games apiece.

A two-run triple down the left field line by Denis Phipps in the first inning gave the Skeeters an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks answered with a two-out RBI single to right-center by D'Arby Myers in the second to close to within 2-1. It stayed that way until the top of the sixth when a two-out RBI single through the right side by David Washington tied the game at two.

Neither side dented home plate again until the 10th inning. L.J. Mazzilli singled to left, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a sac fly to left field off the bat of Deibinson Romero.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Brandon Beachy tossed six innings of two-run ball for the Ducks, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. Chase De Jong lasted five and two-thirds innings for the Skeeters, yielding two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Joe Iorio (1-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, giving up just one walk while striking out three. Josh Martin (0-1) took the loss, conceding the winning run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Cody Mincey picked up his fourth save with a perfect 10th inning, striking out two.

Mazzilli and Romero each had three hits to lead the Flock offensively. Mazzilli scored twice, while Romero picked up an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Skeeters wrap up the Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday night in Texas with a winner-take-all Game Five. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (11-4, 3.61) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Mike Hauschild (4-0, 2.50).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.