Rojas Named to Major League Coaching Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY - Luis Rojas will join the New York Mets Major League coaching staff for the 2019 season, filling the new position of Quality Control Coach. In that capacity, Rojas will serve as a conduit between the Mets front office and the coaching staff.

Rojas served as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies manager for two seasons, compiling a record of 149-130 in his time in the Southern Tier. He guided the franchise to a postseason berth in his Double-A managerial debut season in 2017.

The New York Mets have yet to name a replacement for Rojas in Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies will start their 2019 home schedule at NYSEG Stadium on April 11, 2019 against the Erie SeaWolves.

