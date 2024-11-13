Rogers Bolsters RailCats Bullpen

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats keep adding to their roster for the 2025 roster. Manager Lamarr Rogers agreed to a deal with a rookie right-hander, Jonathan Martinez.

Martinez is 23-years-old and was born in Mission, Texas. He graduated from Palmview High School where he won the 2019 District 31-5A pitcher of the year award. After gaining a bunch of offers, Martinez decided to sign with the Texas State Bobcats. The reliever appeared in 69 games for the Bobcats with none being starts, he had a solid 4.34 ERA, struck out 71 batters, and held opposing hitters to a .259 average.

The chucker pitched in the MLB draft league this past season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers where he became a late reliever. Martinez appeared in 16 games and locked down seven saves, he pitched 19.1 innings and struck out 17 batters.

"Martinez was among the top ten evaluated arms in the MLBD in 2024." Lamarr Rogers said. "He has started and closed but from scouting reports and conversations with MLB contacts, his best fit may be a roll in the bullpen. "

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will kickoff their 2025 season on May 9th in Milwaukee against the Milkmen, and the home opener will be on Tuesday, May 13th against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link, and don't forget to follow the RailCats on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.

