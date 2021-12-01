Rodrigo Orozco Joins Titans

December 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Outfielder Rodrigo Orozco with the Lansing Lugnuts

(Ottawa Titans) Outfielder Rodrigo Orozco with the Lansing Lugnuts(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed outfielder Rodrigo Orozco for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Orozco, 26, last played in 2019 when he appeared in 92 games split between the San Diego Padres double-A affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles and triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas.

"Rodrigo is a great clubhouse figure and an excellent defender who brings versatility to the top of our lineup," said Titans Manager Bobby Brown. "He comes highly recommended from the Padres and Blue Jays organizations as both a player and person. He certainly is the type of player that will become an instant fan-favourite in Ottawa."

Signed out of his native Panama by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, Orozco reached advanced-A in the Blue Jays organization between 2013-2018. Following the 2018 season, he was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for major league infielder Socrates Brito.

The 26-year-old hit .274 with four home runs and 40 RBI during the 2019 regular season. He is a career .281 hitter in 1,814 professional games.

Orozco was named to the Blue Jays' organizational all-star team in 2018, where he hit a career-best .304 with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

While in the Blue Jays organization, Orozco played alongside current big leaguers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Santiago Espinal.

In other news, the Titans have acquired RHP Carter Hayes, OF Alonzo Jones, and RHP Carlos Vega from the Gateway Grizzlies in exchange for INF Trevor Achenbach, INF Andrew Penner, and C Hector Sanchez.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.