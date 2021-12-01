Grizzlies Announce 2022 Schedule

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced their 2022 schedule Monday, featuring 51 home games at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, including opening day May 13, a season-long, nine-game homestand in June, a four-game series at home on the 4th of July, and the Greatest Night in Baseball to conclude the home schedule on Sept. 4.

The Grizzlies will officially open the season at home May 13, which will mark the debut of new Grizzlies manager Steve Brook, a two-time Frontier League champion as the skipper of the Grizzlies' former cross-town rivals, the River City Rascals. Brook took the Rascals to the Frontier League Championship Series six times in his 10 years at the helm and posted nine winning seasons.

Gateway's longest homestand of the season will begin June 14 with a three-game series against the Florence Y'alls and continue with three-game sets against the Joliet Slammers and Schaumburg Boomers.

The Grizzlies will next play at home July 1-4 (Friday-Monday) against the Evansville Otters in a series that is always a highlight of the summer in Sauget.

Gateway will also welcome multiple new opponents to Sauget for the first time. The Frontier League expanded last season with the absorption of the Canadian-American Association, but due to COVID the league was limited to a heavily regional schedule in 2021 and none of the new franchises visited GCS Credit Union Ballpark. That will change in 2022 when the Grizzlies host Trois-Rivieres in May, then Sussex County and New York in July.

The Washington Wild Things will also return to Sauget for a pair of series - one in July and one in August - for the first time since the clubs last played in 2019, a season when Washington and Gateway produced one high-scoring barnburner after another.

The Grizzlies will finish the 2022 season with their customary Greatest Night in Baseball, which will be played Sept. 4 against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Gateway's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Ticket packages start at $100 for a 10-game package.

