Rodeo Meet and Greets

October 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Get ready for an exciting opportunity ahead of the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th! You won't want to miss the chance to meet two of the Rodeo's biggest stars: the legendary Rodeo clown, Bert Davis, and the incredible Roman Rider, Dusti. Both will be available for a special meet and greet, located behind home plate under the awning. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Rodeo, anyone with a ticket will have the exclusive chance to connect with Bert and Dusti up close. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Bert Davis, The Man Behind Coppertown Clown & Davis' Mutley Crew. Over 50 years as a rodeo performer. Rodeo bullfighter at age 16 (1974), working with senior clowns/bullfighters, then performing as a clown and bullfighter alone culminating as an award winning Comedy Barrel Clown and Specialty Act utilizing animal and comedy routines working rodeos, bull ridings, and special events in Forty-Five States, Five Canadian Provinces, and Australia.

Dusti's thrilling act features her riding not one, but three incredible horses: Blue, Rummy, and Dash. Prepare to be amazed as she performs daring feats, including jumping through flaming hoops and the breathtaking spectacle of standing atop two galloping horses at once. This heart-pounding performance is one you won't want to miss!

