Rod Henderson Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

January 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former pitcher Rod Henderson has been chosen as the 10th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Henderson pitched for the Ducks during their first two seasons of existence (2000-01). He combined to make 29 appearances (27 starts), posing an impressive 17-5 record with a 2.39 ERA. The right-hander totaled three complete games, two shutouts and 162 strikeouts to 52 walks in 181.0 innings of work. For his efforts, he was selected to play in the 2001 Atlantic League All-Star Game in Newark, N.J., as the North Division's starting pitcher.

On May 25, 2001, Henderson etched his name in history as the first Atlantic Leaguer to ever throw a no-hitter. In the 3-0 home victory over the Atlantic City Surf, the two-year MLB veteran struck out 10 batters, walked just two and needed only 108 pitches to complete the no-no. The former Montreal Expos draft pick had his contract purchased during each season with the Ducks, joining the Seattle Mariners organization in 2000 and the Oakland Athletics system in 2001.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Closer

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

