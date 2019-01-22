Rod Davidson Hired as New Dashers Head Coach

The Danville Dashers came to an agreement with Rod Davidson, who has experience both in the league and outside of the league, to become the new head coach of the Danville Dashers.

Davidson joins the Dashers with a lot of experience as head coach after coaching teams in various leagues including the ECHL, WPHL, CHL, and WCHL. Davidson won the CHL Championship as Head Coach of the Indianapolis Ice in 2000.

Davidson stated that "fans should expect an aggressive style of play that forces the opposition to turn the puck over," and that "today's game is certainly about speed," with the new hire. Davidson says he "Has a great relationship with Captain Dustin Henning," and also "values the goalie as a key position to the success of the team."

Davidson wants Dasher fans to know that he is "a players coach," and often reminds players "winning is fun: you give me the wins, I give you the fun."

Davidson also stated that he is looking forward to the challenge, and is all ready to get started with the team.

