Rocky Mountain Vibes Announce 2020 Season Cancellation

June 30, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release





Minor League Baseball announced today the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the first time a Minor League Baseball season has been canceled since its inception in 1901.

"We would like to thank our amazing partners, season ticket holders, fans, and the Colorado Springs community for their continued support over the last several months," said President and General Manager Chris Phillips. "We will continue to be an integral part of the community and work closely with the El Paso County Health Department to be able to host events here at UCHealth Park. While we are saddened there won't be any baseball on the field this summer, we remain positive in our outlook for the future and we can't wait to see our fans back out at the ballpark."

For our season ticket holders, sponsors, and groups, a Vibes team members will be in contact with you to address any questions you may have.

For more information or questions, call 719-597-1449.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.