2020 Is Officially the Year of the Bandits

IDAHO FALLS - Minor League Baseball announced today that the 2020 baseball season has been officially canceled due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the first time a Minor League Baseball season has been canceled since its inception in 1901.

"While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to provide our community the Minor League Baseball experience in 2020 that they have come to expect here at Melaleuca Field, for the safety of our fans, players and staff, we understand why this decision had to be made." said Kevin Greene, President and General Manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars. "We would like to graciously thank our corporate partners, season ticket members, fans, and community for your continued and unwavering support during this period."

