Rockies Promote Four from Albuquerque

September 4, 2018





With the Isotopes 2018 season officially complete, the Rockies have promoted four more players from Albuquerque to Colorado. Pitchers DJ Johnson and Sam Howard will join the team in Denver, while infielder Garrett Hampson and outfielder Raimel Tapia will also join the big club.

Johnson, 29, will be making his Major League debut when he appears in a game with the Rockies. The promotion is the first of his nine-year professional career. The right-hander compiled a 3-5 record in 50 games out of the bullpen for the Isotopes, registering a 3.90 ERA to go along with 18 saves. Johnson was a 2018 Triple-A Mid-Season All-Star and was named the Isotopes 2018 Jennifer Riordan Community Award winner.

Howard, 25, went 3-8 with the Isotopes in 21 starts this season with a 5.06 ERA. He appeared in one game with the Rockies in 2018, tossing a scoreless inning of relief on June 10.

Hampson, 23, receives his second call-up to the Rockies in 2018. Between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque, Hampson hit .311 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. His 36 stolen bases led the entire Rockies Minor League organization in 2018.

Tapia, 24, finished the season slashing .302/.352/.495 with the Isotopes in 105 games. The outfielder connected on 11 home runs and stole 21 bases with the Isotopes. Tapia has appeared in 14 games with the Rockies in 2018, going 4-for-18

