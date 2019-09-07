RockHounds Fall to Amarillo in Game 3

Kyle Lloyd has been a nemesis for the RockHounds all season (see below) and the right-hander carried his dominance into the playoffs. Lloyd pitched into the eighth inning Friday night as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the 'Hounds, 6-2, in Game 3 of the Texas League South Division Championship Series at Security Bank Ballpark.

The game was also a case of "opportunities seized" and "opportunities missed" in a pivotal seventh inning.

The Sod Poodles took a 2-1 lead into the stretch inning in a pitcher's duel between Lloyd and RockHounds starter Brian Howard. Both clubs put their first three batters on base in the seventh, but Amarillo scored three times and the 'Hounds just once.

Amarillo's "hat trick" came on an RBI double from Brad Zunica and back-to-back run-producing singles from Buddy Reed and Taylor Trammell, building the lead to 5-1.

The 'Hounds loaded the bases with no outs in the home half of the frame on consecutive singles from Tyler Ramirez, Edwin Diaz, and Greg Deichmann, but scored just once (on a bases-loaded walk to Chase Calabuig).

Luis Torrens added a solo home run to the short porch in right field in the eighth to produce the final margin.

The RockHounds lead the series, 2-games-to-1 with Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) Saturday (7:00 p.m.) and Sunday (2:00 p.m.) at Rocky Town.

Notable

Including the Game 3 win, Kyle Lloyd is 5-0, with a 2.14 ERA in nine games (six starts) against the RockHounds.

Jesse Scholtens will start Game 4 for Amarillo. The right-hander is 5-7, 5.40 in 24 games (20 starts) for the Sod Poodles. He was 0-2, with a 5.04 in six games (three starts) against the RockHounds.

Mitchell Jordan gets the call for the RockHounds. The right-hander, selected by Oakland in the 10th round in the 2016 draft out of Stetson (FL) University, spent virtually all season with Stockton of the (Advanced-A) California League. He went 10-7, with a 4.41 ERA in 27 games (22 starts) for the Ports and made one appearance with the 'Hounds at the end of the regular season. On August 31, he went 4.0 innings, allowing three runs (earned) on three hits and four walks, striking out four batters, in a 4-3 win over the Cardinals at Springfield, MO.

Despite Friday's loss, which snapped a six-game RockHounds win streak, the club has won 13-of-its-last-16 games and 16-of-21.

Texas League South Division Championship Series / Game 4

Saturday, September 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Security Bank Ballpark First pitch 7:00 p.m.

- RockHounds lead the series, 2-1

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

