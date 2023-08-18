Rockers Set to Play in Northwoods League Championship against Rox

St. Cloud, Minn. - After 75 games played so far in 2023, the Green Bay Rockers are set to play in the 2023 Northwoods League Championship Game Friday night against the St. Cloud Rox, with first pitch from Joe Faber Field set for 6:35 p.m. The game is set to be televised on ESPN+.

Green Bay will look to win their first ever Northwoods League Championship Title Friday night, after recently winning the 2023 Great Lakes Championship Wednesday night at Traverse City by a score of 15-14.

In Wednesday's game, the Rockers found themselves down 10-4 after just the first two innings of play, but then came back in the middle frames led by four RBIs off the bat of Kendal Ewell (Illinois-Chicago), and four hits from Jayson Jones (Arkansas) to lead the way offensively for Green Bay, who finished with 12 hits as a team. Additionally, Ewell is now at a .643 batting average in the first three playoff games while recording two homers and 10 RBIs, which leads all postseason players in the league throughout the playoffs so far in 2023.

Along with Jones and Ewell, Sam Polk (Washington University-St. Louis) continued to produce in the bottom of the order, reaching base four times and recording two RBIs, including drawing a bases loaded walk to force in a much-needed run late in the contest over Traverse City.

Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) threw the final 3.2 innings of the Great Lakes Championship scoreless, striking out seven batters in all while only allowing three hits to keep the Pit Spitters off the board in the homestretch of the game.

Fans not able to attend the championship in St. Cloud can follow along on ESPN+ or at the Bar on Holmgren Way for a Rockers watch party. The Rockers also want to thank their fans for the support all season long as they continue their quest for a Northwoods League Championship.

The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

