Outstanding Performers Recognized: Ty Johnson and Calen Graham Named Co-MVPs of the Season for the Rafters

August 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters pitcher Calen Graham

Wis Rapids, WI - The Rafters are thrilled to announce the crowning of two exceptional players, Ty Johnson and Calen Graham, as co-Most Valuable Players (MVPs) of the 2023 season. These remarkable athletes have showcased their unmatched skills, dedication, and passion on the field, contributing significantly to the team's triumphs throughout the season.

Ty Johnson: A Versatile Force on the Field

Ty Johnson, an invaluable member of the Rafters, has been awarded the co-MVP title for his outstanding versatility and remarkable performance during the season. Ty's incredible ability to play multiple positions has made him a true asset to the team's success. As he gears up to begin his journey at Baylor University this fall, his legacy with the team this summer is nothing short of impressive.

Throughout the season, Ty demonstrated his prowess at the plate, with an impressive .270 batting average achieved through 244 at-bats and 66 hits. His incredible batting skills led to 45 runs scored, the highest on the team. Ty's power hitting was evident with 5 home runs and an impressive 44 runs batted in. His exceptional dedication to the game was evident by his participation in 66 out of the team's 72 games, from the exhilarating opening day lineup to the season finale.

Calen Graham: Masterful Right-Handed Pitcher

Calen Graham, the co-MVP recipient alongside Ty Johnson, has exhibited masterful pitching skills that have not only dazzled fans but also significantly contributed to the team's success. As he prepares to embark on his journey at Texas State University this fall, Calen's remarkable achievements on the mound this season have not gone unnoticed.

Calen's right-handed pitching prowess was evident in his 53 innings on the mound, achieving an impressive record of 5 wins and 2 losses. His exceptional 2.04 earned run average showcased his ability to consistently perform at the highest level. Calen's leadership and dominance on the mound were further highlighted by his team-leading 48 strikeouts. His contributions were pivotal on both opening day and the series finale, underlining his importance to the team's successes.

Both Ty Johnson and Calen Graham's stellar performances have earned them a well-deserved place on the Great Lakes All-Star team, reflecting their exceptional talents and dedication to the sport.

The Rafters take immense pride in celebrating Ty Johnson and Calen Graham as co-MVPs of the season. Their remarkable achievements have set a high standard for excellence on the field, inspiring their teammates and captivating fans. As the season comes to a close, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters looks forward to continuing its legacy of success with these outstanding players at the forefront.

