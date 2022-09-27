Rockers' Russell Named to ALPB All-Defensive Team

September 27, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers third baseman Michael Russell

(High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers third baseman Michael Russell(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers third baseman Michael Russell on Tuesday was named to the Atlantic League's Red, White and Blue All-Defensive team in voting by the league's managers and coaches.

Russell started 98 games for the Rockers this year, including 47 at second base and 47 at third base. He made only eight errors on 314 total chances for a fielding percentage of .975.

"Russ is deserving to be on the all-defensive team because of his body of work throughout the season," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "No matter where he is playing, he is able to make the adjustment from position to position. He puts in the work to be a great defensive player and he is second to none in his work ethic."

Offensively, Russell is hitting .392 this season with nine home runs and 53 RBI.

The Rockers open the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.