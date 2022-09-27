Atlantic League Names Red, White & Blue All-Defensive Team
September 27, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2022 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. As voted on by the league's managers and coaches, these players represent the best defensive players in the Atlantic League during the 2022 season.
2022 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team
C Ryan Haug, Southern Maryland
1B Nellie Rodriguez, York
2B Melvin Mercedes, Lancaster
SS Jack Reinheimer, Gastonia
3B Michael Russell, High Point
OF Braxton Lee, Southern Maryland
OF Reece Hampton, Gastonia
OF Jake Skole, Gastonia
P Mitch Lambson, Southern Maryland
