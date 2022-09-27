Atlantic League Names Red, White & Blue All-Defensive Team

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2022 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. As voted on by the league's managers and coaches, these players represent the best defensive players in the Atlantic League during the 2022 season.

2022 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team

C Ryan Haug, Southern Maryland

1B Nellie Rodriguez, York

2B Melvin Mercedes, Lancaster

SS Jack Reinheimer, Gastonia

3B Michael Russell, High Point

OF Braxton Lee, Southern Maryland

OF Reece Hampton, Gastonia

OF Jake Skole, Gastonia

P Mitch Lambson, Southern Maryland

