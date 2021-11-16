Rockers' Lawrence to Pitch in Mexican Winter League

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Tommy Lawrence, the High Point Rockers career leader in wins, has signed to play in the Mexican Winter League with the Sultanes de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Lawrence, a righthanded pitcher, won a franchise record 11 games for the Rockers in 2021, posting an 11-4 record in 19 starts with a 4.82 ERA. He was the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in August as he went 5-0 with a 3.26 ERA with just four walks in 38.2 innings pitched. Lawrence threw the first nine inning complete game in Rockers history when he beat the West Virginia Power 8-3 on August 14.

"It's great to see Tommy get this wonderful opportunity," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He worked hard and had a great season and now it's great to see all of that pay off."

Lawrence was working as a youth baseball coach in New Hampshire and had not played baseball professionally since 2018. Keefe had called Lawrence to make a spot start against the West Virginia Power in June when the Rockers' pitching staff was depleted. Lawrence made that start in the second game of a doubleheader on June 23, holding the Power hitless through four innings and posting a 3-1 win. From that point forward, Lawrence became a mainstay in the Rockers' rotation.

"I can't express the excitement I have being able to play in the Mexican Winter League, but even more, the craziness that has happened in my life over the past year," said Lawrence. "I was coaching 14-year-olds a year ago and was supposed to go to Stetson University as a volunteer assistant coach. It's even more wild that I was supposed to make just one spot start this summer. So, I could not be more grateful to the High Point Rockers, because if it wasn't for them, I'd be coaching instead of playing. Thank you to Jamie (Keefe), and the Rockers for everything."

The Rockers released their 2022 schedule earlier this week. High Point opens the season on April 21 at Truist Point against Kentucky.

