Rockers End Series with Loss
May 9, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
YORK, Pa. - The High Point Rockers dropped a 2-1 decision at York on Monday, ending a three-game series with the Revolution at Peoples Bank Park. The Rockers posted their fourth consecutive series win after having swept a doubleheader from the Revolution on Sunday.
Jheyson Manzueta (0-1) took the loss despite striking out seven Revs in six innings and allowing just two runs. Nick Travieso (1-1) earned the win for York.
High Point tallied its run in the top of the third inning when Chris Proctor singled to right and moved to third on a single by Mike Gulino. Jay Gonzalez then lifted a flyball to left with Proctor scoring on the sacrifice fly.
York took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Troy Stokes, Jr. singled and Melky Mesa homered for a 2-1 Revs lead.
The Rockers would load the bases with two outs in the sixth but could not push a run across.
The Rockers begin a three-game homestand with the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
