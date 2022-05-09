Rockers' Brady Lail Has Contract Purchased by Toronto

High Point Rockers pitcher Brady Lail

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday purchased the contract of High Point Rockers righthanded pitcher Brady Lail. The Blue Jays are expected to assign Lail to their Class AA Eastern League team, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who play in Manchester, N.H.

Lail made three starts for the Rockers and posted a 2-1 record with a 0.95 earned run average. His ERA is the second-lowest in the Atlantic League. Lail pitched 19 innings for the Rockers and struck out 19 while walking just two and holding opponents to 13 hits and a .183 batting average.

Lail, 28, is a native of South Jordan, Utah and has spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues. He broke in with the New York Yankees in 2019 and also made appearances with the Chicago White Sox in 2020 and the Seattle Mariners in 2020 and '21. Lail appeared in 11 MLB games before joining the Rockers prior to spring training in April.

As a Rocker Lail started against the Kentucky Genomes on April 23 and allowed five hits over six innings while striking out six in a 3-1 loss. He went seven innings and struck out nine in a 6-3 win over Charleston on April 29. In his final start, Lail threw six innings and scattered five hits in a 5-3 win over Long Island on May 5.

"Honestly, I love it," Lail said after his most recent start on playing with the Rockers. "I was a little skeptical (at first) but this environment, and (manager) Jamie (Keefe) and (pitching coach) Frank (Viola), I found the love of the game again. My career has kind of been up and down and it's been really hard to find that again. And just meeting Frank and Jamie and knowing that they have our backs is really a breath of fresh air. There's a reason I've played this game for so long and, honestly, I'm honored to be here."

The Rockers are on the road at York and will return to Truist Point on Tuesday, May 10 when they will face the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

