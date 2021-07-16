Rockers Collect Fourth Straight Victory by Edging Lexington

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers won their fourth straight game, defeating league-leading Lexington 7-5 Friday night in front of 2,623 at Truist Point.

The Rockers received solid pitching from starter Tommy Lawrence who improved to 3-1 and scattered six hits over six innings while holding the Legends to a single run. Offensively, shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo had four hits including a pair of doubles while Johnny Field and Jared Mitchell each hit critical home runs. Field, Mitchell and James McOwen each had a pair of RBIs in the game.

High Point held a seemingly comfortable 7-2 lead after the eighth before Lexington rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth. Rocker reliever Preston Gainey struck out the final three hitters he faced in the ninth to secure the win.

It was just High Point's second win in 10 games against Lexington this season. The victory extended the Rockers' winning streak to four straight and snapped Lexington's five-game winning streak.

The two teams traded solo homers in the first. Lexington second baseman Ben Aklinski went deep off Lawrence in the top of the first. The Rockers tied the game when Field led off bottom of the first with a solo blast off Legends starter J.J. Hoover to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rockers took a 3-1 lead in the second when Stuart Levy led off with a single and Mitchell blasted his ninth home run of the year. High Point added two more runs in the fourth when catcher Mike Gulino led off with a walk and moved to second on a bunt single by Alfonzo. Field then delivered a run scoring single and Alfonzo scored on an infield out by Michael Russell.

Despite two hits, a homer and two RBIs, Field saved his best play for a fully-extended diving catch on the warning track to rob Lexington's Omar Artsen of extra bases in the sixth inning.

The Rockers added two more in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-1 lead. With two outs, rookies J.R. DiSarcina and Joe Johnson laced singles ahead of James McOwen's run-clearing single.

High Point and Lexington will continue their series on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. start at Truist Point. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

