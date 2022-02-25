Rockers Announce 'Rock the Bracket' Bud Light Party Patio Promotion

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - When the calendar turns to March, everyone starts to think about spring, baseball, and a little basketball tournament that takes place during that time. The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce a ticket promotion that combines the fun of Rockers baseball with the thrill of the tournament. Starting today through March 16th, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack and receive a team to follow in March. Every time your team advances a round in the tournament, you win prizes, with a total prize value of over $1,000 if your team goes all the way!

"We wanted to come out with a fun promotion where our fans can have fun while we count down the days to Opening Day 2022," said Director of Ticket Sales Andrew Johnson. "Now that we recently announced our band and promotional schedules, we figured it was the perfect time to provide an offer where the community can snag front row seats to the concerts happening all summer long."

The Bud Light Party Patio provides a front row seat to the pre-game concert taking place prior to every Rockers game at Capital Credit Union Park. Each ticket for the area includes all-you-can eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dish, potato chips, cookies and condiments through the 5th inning and unlimited craft and domestic beer (for fans 21+) and Pepsi products through the 7th inning. A ticket for the Bud Light Party Patio is typically $35, but fans can get 6 vouchers to use when they want in 2022 for only $25 per game ($150 total) with this Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack promotion.

In addition to great savings, fans are eligible to win prizes courtesy of Bud Light, Epic Event Center, and the Green Bay Rockers. By purchasing the Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack, fans will receive a Bud Light hat, t-shirt, and travel cooler. Every time your team advances a round, you win another prize. Round 1 winners receive a Rockers can koozie and 16oz. Bud Light voucher (fans 21+) to use at a future Rockers game. Round 2 winners will receive a pair of tickets to a future show at Epic Event Center. Round 3 winners will receive a Rockers t-shirt. If your team is one of the last 4 teams remaining, you would receive a $100 Capital Credit Union Park Gift card. The two teams that make it to the final game will receive 4 Club Level tickets ($196 value). The grand prize winner will win a Rodac Suite for up to 10 people for a 2022 Rockers game ($700 value). If you add up all the prizes, the grand prize winner will take home over $1000 worth of fun!

The six vouchers that come with the package can be used however the purchaser wants. They will be able to be redeemed by stopping by the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park, which is located at 2231 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54313 or by calling the office at 920-497-7225.

No purchase is necessary. To sign up to win a Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack, click the link here or go to the Green Bay Rockers website at www.greenbayrockers.com.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

