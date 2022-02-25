Wausau Woodchucks Sign First Pitcher for 2022 Season

February 25, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce a familiar face returning to the mound for the 2022 season. Nick Marshall, a pitcher from West Texas A&M University and Wausau area native, is returning to Wausau after playing for the Woodchucks in 2020, and 2021.

RHP - Nick Marshall | 6'3" | R/R | Jr. | West Texas A&M University

After two seasons in the Northwoods League with the Woodchucks, we are excited to have Nick Marshall, a 6'3 Junior originally from Antigo WI, joining the team once again! Last season with the Woodchucks Nick pitched 26 innings in 6 games throwing 28 strikes.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

